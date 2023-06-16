The Stockport-born 36-year-old left the A-League side after a successful few years during which he netted 73 goals in 128 games and contributed to three trophy wins, and was keen on a return to the UK, as well as seeking a new challenge. Le Fondre played a key role as Reading won promotion to the English Premier League ten years ago under the tutelage of current Hibs director of football Brian McDermott, and he has the goalscoring instinct and character to be a useful addition to the Easter Road squad.

Hibs have an option to extend his one-year deal for an additional 12 months and the player, nicknamed ‘Alf’ thanks to his initials, is expected to join up with his new team-mates when they return to pre-season training at East Mains on Thursday June 22.

Manager Lee Johnson said: “Adam brings craft to our new front-line and his experience and nous in the game will help develop our younger strikers. Throughout his career he has a proven goalscoring record and physically he’s in good shape. We look forward to working with him.”

Adam Le Fondre has signed a one-year deal with Hibs with the option of an additional 12 months

Johnson is on the hunt for further attacking reinforcements following Kevin Nisbet’s transfer to Millwall earlier this month and Le Fondre won’t be the only addition to his options in the final third as the Hibs boss aims to iron out some of the problems that dogged his team last season. An attacking midfielder who can chip in with a few goals is also on the shopping list but despite links with Jamie McGrath of Wigan, who is no stranger to the cinch Premiership after spells with St Mirren and Dundee United, Hibs are understood to have turned their attentions to other targets.