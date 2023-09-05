Adam Le Fondre makes five-word ‘sausage roll’ promise to Hibs fans
Adam Le Fondre has hit the ground running at Hibs but fans may be confused about his penchant for sausage rolls.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hibs striker Adam Le Fondre has promised supporters there are 'more sausage rolls to come' after netting his third goal of the season in last weekend's 2-0 win over Aberdeen.
Despite a difficult start to the season for Hibs, which ultimately saw Lee Johnson axed as manager, Le Fondre has been a bright spark and wasted no time settling into Edinburgh life. The former Reading man earned a reputation as a super sub when playing in Berkshire and has proved that title in Scotland with goals off the bench in three of the side's opening four Premiership fixtures.
The 36-year-old joined Hibs this summer after his contract at Sydney FC in Australia expired and has promised fans that there are more goals to come in a funny social media post. Followed by a winking emoji, Le Fondre wrote: "More sausage rolls to come."
During his time Down Under, the goalscorer became associated with sausage rolls after coining the term in an early interview. He told The Sokkah Podcast: "Sausage rolls are goals, aren't they! I just said I can't wait to get some sausage rolls and they didn't know what I meant. Obviously, sausage rolls are goals, it's cockney rhyme."
Le Fondre could be reunited with a familiar face from Australia in the coming days at Hibs as Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery continues to be linked with the vacant managerial position.
Speaking about his interactions with Montgomery, Le Fondre said: “Whenever I have played against him – and I know Monty quite well – I have always scored.
“So he might speak highly of me but he probably won’t like me too much! He’s always tried to sign me. He’s a good coach and has done really well in Australia. His teams play attacking football. While he’s been the Mariners coach, they have done really well with young players and four or five have been sold from there off the back of last season. He was probably one of the best young coaches in Australia in my time there.”