Aiden McGeady is hopeful of having a good season at Hibs. Picture: Hibernian FC

The 36-year-old signed a 12-month deal with the Capital club last week but insisted he wants to perform both individually and as part of the team before thinking about a longer stay.

“I can only see what happens next season, see if the club see me fit to play for another year. At my age you’re never going to get a two or three-year deal unless you’re a goalkeeper,” he said at Hibs’ summer training camp in Portugal.

"The one-year deal was fine for me and we’ll just take this season as it comes. Hopefully we can finish as high as possible and have a good cup run, I daresay win a cup, get to a final.

The team got to the final of the League Cup last season with a squad that’s looked upon as having a bad season last year. I don’t see that we can’t improve on that this season.”

McGeady is one of a raft of new signings brought in by Easter Road boss Lee Johnson as he looks to make his mark on the playing squad.

Seven of the new faces played their first games in green and white in the victory over Hartlepool United, with only Gambian striker Momodou Bojang omitted as the club awaits completion of his paperwork following his season-long loan move from Rainbow FC.

The former Republic of Ireland winger has only been in for a few days but has been impressed by the standard of training and believes the squad is in a good place.

"There has been a big turnover of players. Eight new signings have come in including me,” he continued.

“It’s hard for the manager at first, there’s a turnover of players and he’s bringing in his own players as well.

“Then there are maybe some players leftover who aren’t part of his plans.

“He’s trying to implement his own ideas which will probably be totally different to the previous managers which they were used to.”

McGeady played the second half of the game against Paul Hartley’s side as Lee Johnson’s charges ran out 2-0 winners – his first game since November last year.

He is expected to feature again against Burton Albion on Friday afternoon as Hibs play their second pre-season game of the summer, but revealed the mood in the camp was positive, compared to last season.

“So far the standard in training has been good. The game against Hartlepool was a good runout for everyone,” he said.

“Overall both the teams in the first and second half played well. Even just from talking to some of the staff, they’ve already seen a slight difference to the way the team are playing compared to last season.