Aiden McGeady questioned about future of Hibs boss Lee Johnson's future after Motherwell win

The former Sunderland and Celtic winger was speaking on Sky Sports after Sunday’s 3-2 victory over Motherwell at Fir Park which has eased some of the pressure on the manager after a poor run of results. McGeady played a big part in Sunday’s victory, setting up kevin Nisbet for the first of his three goals as Hibs moved up to seventh in the table. It was his first start in the league for the summer signing, who has missed most of the season after suffering a recurrence of a medial ligament issue in July.

The former Ireland international worked under Johnson at Sunderland but stressed that the manager’s job is nothing to do with him. “It’s not my job to decide whether the manager is given time or not,” said McGeady. “I’m just a just a player, we just go out there and play as well as we can, get the three points, play to the best of our abilities.

"Obviously, it’s the manager’s job to get the best out the players he’s got. I’ll leave that down to other people to make decisions. It’s got nothing to do with me. I’ll just try and to my job. Score, lay on goals, Nizzy did his job, scored a hat-trick. I’ll just leave it at that I think.”

Aiden McGeady made his first league start for Hibs in the 3-2 victory over Motherwell at Fir Park. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS