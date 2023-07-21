Aiden McGeady signs for new club as former Hibs winger takes on hybrid role

The 36-year-old managed just 14 appearances for Hibs in all competitions last season after signing a one-year deal in the summer, with a recurrence of a knee problem and a hamstring issue limiting his availability.

Now the former Republic of Ireland, Celtic, Everton, and Sunderland wideman has put pen to paper with cinch Championship side Ayr United in a combined role that will see him continue as a player while also fulfilling the role of technical manager. McGeady is currently studying for a master’s degree in Sports Directorship and the hybrid position allows him to keep his hand in the playing side of things while also exploring options for after he hangs up his boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Lee Bullen said: “We wanted to add experience and having worked with Aiden previously I’ve no doubt he will bring real quality to our team and be a very positive addition. In addition to playing, Aiden is looking at the transition into the next stage of his career and we are delighted to have him come on board as technical manager. This is an innovative appointment by the club, formed to help Aiden gain experience in areas he sees as a potential career when he eventually stops playing.

Aiden McGeady has found a new club - and a unique new role - following his departure from Hibs. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS Group

“His key focus as technical manager will be to work with the football staff and take the lead on the development of the talented young players we have at the club through a variety of additional on-field sessions, analysis sessions, gym sessions and looking into their loan opportunities to ensure they are as prepared as possible to transition into the first team. Aiden will also join our fortnightly football meetings and we are all looking forward to his input both on and off the field.”