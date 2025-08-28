Airdireonians have a new head coach (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

The former St Mirren boss is the new head coach at Airdrieonians following Rhys McCabe’s departure earlier this month.

Scottish Championship club Airdrieonians have appointed a new head coach to take charge at The Albert Bartlett Stadium following the departure of Rhys McCabe.

The 33-year old became the first SPFL managerial casualty of the 2025/26 season earlier this month and the Diamonds have opted to replace the youngest manager in the country’s top four divisions with a vastly experience alternative. That man is former St Mirren gaffer Danny Lennon who returns to the North Lanarkshire club for a second spell as manager.

Lennon, 56, was previously acting head coach at the club almost a decade ago before going on to takeover at local rivals Clyde. He then spent five years with the Bully Wee and earned promotion to League One via the play-offs during his tenure.

Former Hibs midfielder Lennon returns to management after three year hiatus

The Whitburn native’s playing days are best remembered for his time with Raith Rovers but he began his senior career with Hibs. He was on the books at Easter Road from 1987 to 1993 before moving to Kirkcaldy.

Lennon went on to turn out for the likes of Partick Thistle and Cowdenbeath before moving into management in 2008 with the Blue Brazil. He spent just under four years as manager of St Mirren between 2010 and 2014 and etched his name into Buddies’ history by guiding them to League Cup victory in 2013.

Danny Lennon (left) guided St Mirren to League Cup glory in 2013 | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Since leaving his role as manager of Clyde in 2022 he has remained absent from the dugout.

A statement from Airdrieonians on Lennon’s arrival said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Danny Lennon as Airdrieonians manager. Having worked across all four senior leagues, Danny has a wealth of managerial experience in the Scottish game, and a list of achievements to match.

“A spell as acting head coach at Airdrie in 2016 means that the 56-year-old is already familiar with the club, and we are pleased to be able to welcome him back to the Albert Bartlett Stadium. A gifted midfielder, Danny’s career began at Hibernian, though it was spells at Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle he would be best remembered for – a goal for the Kirkcaldy side against German giants Bayern Munich being a particularly memorable moment in Danny’s playing career.

“Taking his first step into management with Cowdenbeath in 2008, Danny was an instant success, leading the Blue Brazil to successive promotions despite operating with limited resources, and earning a move to top-flight side St Mirren. Danny’s success continued in Paisley, leading the Buddies to their first ever League Cup in 2013.

“After a spell as caretaker manager of the Scottish U21 side, Danny took the reins at Alloa Athletic where he won the 2014/15 Championship play-offs. Danny’s spell at Airdrie followed, taking over in a temporary capacity after head coach Eddie Wolecki-Black had suffered a stroke. Missing out on the top four by a single point, Danny moved on and spent the following five years at Clyde, leading the Bully Wee to promotion in 2019.

“Since leaving Clyde in October 2022, Danny has worked for the Scottish Football Association and coached in Malaysia, and now brings his vast experience back to Scotland to become the new manager of Airdrieonians. We’re excited to welcome Danny to the club as the outstanding candidate in our recent search for a manager, and we’re sure he will continue to build success here in Lanarkshire.”

