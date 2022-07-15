Alan Maybury still learning the ropes but hopes FC Edinburgh's link-up with Hibs can keep producing

A formal partnership was announced on Monday following years of the two clubs working together, with young Easter Road prospect Jack Brydon returning to the newly-promoted club on a season-long loan to further his development.

With FC Edinburgh playing their first game at Meadowbank on Saturday since the 2015/16 season when they host Arbroath on Premier Sports Cup group duty, the feeling at the Capital’s ‘third’ club is one of overwhelming positivity.

"The partnership formalises an agreement we’ve had going back to Ryan Porteous. We’ve taken some of the best young players, given them a pathway, and played them in competitive games,” Maybury says.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ve helped their development and we get a calibre of player we probably wouldn't normally be able to sign. It's really important that between the age of 17-21, you are playing first team football. You have to. Up until then you are potential.

"Now we have gone up a level, what we can offer them is even more."

Brydon played 11 times for FC Edinburgh last season, scoring twice, but injury curtailed his season. Maybury is delighted to have the player back with club chairman Jim Brown suggesting that the 18-year-old centre-back might not have returned had the Citizens not achieved promotion.

"To come back to us at a higher level is a good test for Jack. Hopefully we can develop him and get him back to Hibs with a good career ahead of him."

Alan Maybury is still learning on the job - but believes FC Edinburgh's tie-up with Hibs can benefit both clubs

Former Hibs defender Maybury has only been in post as Edinburgh manager since March, and admits he is still learning on the job.

"It's all a bit new to me recruiting players but I’m learning fast and enjoying it. It has been full-on.

"I think I know what I am doing and how to go about it but I will make mistakes. The chairman and owner have been there to help me. I leave it to Jim to get things over the line and so far I don't think we have missed out on any of the ones we have really gone for.