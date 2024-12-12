Hall of Fame inductee remembered as club send condolences to family

Hibs have paid tribute to ‘true legend’ Alex Edwards after the former winger’s passing at the age of 78 was announced today – less than two months after his induction into the club’s Hall of Fame. A member of the famous Turnbull’s tornadoes team of the 1970s, Edwards was widely considered to be one of the best uncapped players in the history of Scottish football.

He will always be associated with some of the greatest European nights in club history, scoring against Liverpool at Anfield AND playing in the famous 6-1 victory over Sporting Lisbon at Easter Road in September of 1972. Edwards’ wing play in that UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup tie was considered crucial as Turnbull’s men overcame a 2-1 loss in Portugal as Hibs made a run to the quarter-finals.

Edwards was widely considered one of the best players never capped for Scotland. | SNS Group 0

Forming a devastating partnership with John Brownlie on the right side of the team following his acquisition in 1971 from hometown club Dunfermline, where he’d made his debut aged just 16 under the guidance of then-manager Jock Stein, Edwards – known to one and all as ‘Mickey’ – went onto make 215 appearances for Hibs. He was already a Scottish Cup winner by the time he arrived at Easter Road, helping the Pars beat Hearts 3-1 in the 1968 final.

More silverware was to follow as the 25-year-old became an important player one of Hibernian’s greatest ever XIs, with Edwards - renowned for his phenomenal passing ability, as much as his trickery in taking players on - involved in both goals as Turnbull’s men beat Celtic 2-1 in the 1972 League Cup Final. And, as Hibs fans still able to rhyme off another special starting XI could testify, he was also massively involved in a certain New Year’s Day derby, playing his part in the famous 7-0 win at Tynecastle that took Hibs to the top of the table in January of 1973.

In a statement yesterday, the club paid tribute to Edwards, saying: “Hibernian Football Club extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Mickey. To the angels high above.”