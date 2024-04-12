All-action midfielder pushing for return - how Hibs line up for crucial clash

Nick Montgomery takes his Hibs team to Motherwell tomorrow in pursuit of a result that will at least put pressure on Dundee, currently sitting in sixth place with TWO games to play before the Scottish Premiership split. Leaving aside all arguments about sporting integrity and farcical call-offs, Hibs must take care of business themselves - and hope they’ve done enough to stay in the race.

Montgomery has options, with Dylan Vente’s return to full fitness meaning Adam Le Fondre has back-up, at least, in the centre forward position. But the veteran Englishman is likely to retain his starting place, on performance alone.

Perhaps the most intriguing questions surrounds central midfield. Nectar Triantis has looked at ease alongside Joe Newell - certainly compared to his performances in central defence.

But Nathan Moriah-Welsh, back from suspension and a minor groin injury, has been pushing hard for a return to the starting XI. His energy and aggression could be key at Fir Park. Here’s how we think Hibs will line up:

