The versatile 21-year-old Belgian, signed from Standard Liege in January 2022, spent the first half of the season on loan at FC Edinburgh, scoring one goal in 15 appearances before returning to Easter Road in January.

His three goals – a header, a free-kick and a penalty – for the development squad in Monday’s match against the Magpies at East Mains came from a central midfield position, Hibs coming back from a goal down to win 3-1 in a physical contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love this kind of play, fighting in the middle of the park, winning second balls and duels,” he told the club website. “I love that because that’s my type of play.”

Kyle McClelland and Allan Delferrière were impressive against Newcastle United Under-23s. Picture: Maurice Dougan

Hibs fans have been calling for more young players to be given an opportunity in the first-team and Delferrière added: “I think I am developing. I want to be involved with the first team, that’s normal for everyone in the academy and that’s my aim. I am working towards it.”

Hibs academy boss Steve Kean was full of praise for Delferrière’s contribution and picked out two other players. “Allan was excellent but there were a number of outstanding players,” he said. “He scored three good goals and played in a more forward position in the 10. He tried to stop their holding midfielder from playing forward passes and he played very well, not just with his goals but his all-round play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It wasn’t just him, though, there were some excellent performances including Ethan Laidlaw and Kyle McClelland. There’s no coincide that Kyle’s performances have been getting better and better when he’s playing alongside Darren McGregor each week. That experience is invaluable. Kyle is basically being live coached throughout games and is really benefitting.”