There’s plenty for David Gray to consider this transfer window - but what could his Hibs team look like WITHOUT transfer business?

While fans are no doubt keen to see moves in the way at Easter Road after a disappointing 23/24 Premiership term, another thing for the new head coach to consider is players at his disposal. There were 25 senior players named on the retained list this month, with that down to 24 after young goalkeeper Murray Johnson’s loan to Airdrie.

It still leaves a bulky squad for Gray to work with, not including youth academy players. So looking at a group of players who largely didn’t feature on the final day of last season vs Livingston and without transfers, what would the Hibs side look like?

Plenty of players are coming back from loan spells at various clubs, while some are simply looking to fight their way off the Easter Road fringes. It also shows how big the rebuild may be at Hibs, with clear depth in some positions and less so in others.

With nine changes to the team that drew with Livingston, here’s a Hibs XI that could start the season as things stand.

1 . GK: Max Boruc Youngster as things stand is back-up to Jojo Wollacott Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Lewis Miller The Aussie is one of several right-back's at the club. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Rocky Bushiri One of two stars who remains from the Livingston game. | SNS Group Photo Sales