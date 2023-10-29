An important statement - key talking points as Hibs hold Celtic to a stalemate

Boyle comes close to opening scoring against Celtic.

This felt important. A braking point, as opposed to a breaking point. Just like that, the threat of further regression is averted.

That’s what makes yesterday’s nil-nil draw a significant result at a crucial moment. Whatever positives they might have picked from the wreckage of their 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox, Hibs could ill afford to suffer another heavy defeat at home to Celtic. Optics and all that.

So their achievement in holding the Scottish Premiership leaders - and reigning champions – to an especially stale stalemate is certainly worthy of praise.

More important to Nick Montgomery and his players than even a precious point, even, will be the methods used to stifle and counter Celtic, easily the best attacking team in the country.

They did it by following a game model forged in the white heat of competition. By adhering to the principles drummed into every single player from day one of the Monty era.

So, the key talking points from a game that saw Hibs stress tested in all departments?

It’s definitely a 4-4-2 … NOT a 4-2-4

After a week of panto-style debate over the precise formation deployed by Montgomery’s Hibs, the new head coach stayed 100 per cent true to his principles in the way he approached this challenge.

True, Martin Boyle being played as a striker – often the furthest forward, especially in the second half – made it look and feel a little different. But the fundamentals remained unaltered.

Montgomery has repeatedly said that his ideal team attacks with 10 players and defends with 10 players. If they only got that half right in a fairly turgid opening 45 minutes, they showed enough after the break to suggest that the message is getting through.

Brendan Rodgers rightly pinpointed his team’s inability to move the ball quickly as a key issue but pointed out: “You have to give Hibs credit. They defended very, very well – and you have to respect that.”

Playing out from the back works

Hibs may well be the only team in Scotland who actually want Celtic to press them. Seriously, it’s when they’re most comfortable.

Yes, there were a couple of moments in this game when Rocky Bushiri didn’t look entirely at ease trying to play an accurate and perfectly weighted pass to a team-mate under pressure.

But those momentary panics were largely outnumbered by Hibs successfully beating the initial Celtic pressure, with Jimmy Jeggo and Joe Newell key in accepting possession in tight situations – and having the ability to turn the ball out of trouble to a centre-back or fullback.

Doing that well allowed Montgomery’s men the space, in the second half, to leave Boyle on the last defender and push their fullbacks very high up both flanks.

Boyle is the Swiss Army knife of footballers

Until such time as human cloning becomes a reality, Hibs will only be able to call upon one model of the Socceroos star. Which means using him wisely.

Against Celtic, he was effective – without bringing his peak threat levels to the game – as a traditional centre forward, especially out of possession.

But they missed his pace, wit and devilment on the wing, with both Jair Tavares and Elie Youan struggling to make an attacking impact on a day when their defensive duties kept the wide men busy.

Hibs must build on this

Ross County at home on Tuesday night is exactly the sort of game Montgomery’s men must win. And then it’s Aberdeen at Hampden, with a chance to reach the Viaplay Cup Final.