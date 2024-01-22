'An intelligent dead-ball expert' - Hibs gaffer's tantalising verdict on new signing

Marcondes has signed on loan

Hibs fans have been primed for the arrival of a quick-thinking free-kick expert following the signing of Emiliano Marcondes on a short-term loan. And Hibees boss Nick Montgomery says the arrival of the 28-year-old forward will add real quality at the business end of the park.

The former Danish Superliga winner with FC Midtjylland joins from Bournemouth. Despite featuring in their last two squads, including making the bench for the weekend Premier League defeat to Liverpool, he has struggled for game time since recovering for a foot injury – and hasn’t featured for the Cherries this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite that lack of action, Montgomery is confident that Marcondes – who could feature against Rangers tomorrow night, depending on international clearance – will be a hit at Easter Road, declaring: “We’re delighted to get this signing over the line. Emiliano is a top player and one that adds extra quality to our squad.

“As a player, he’s very intelligent and is a specialist from dead ball situations. We look forward to working with him for the remainder of the season. A player of his ability always has a lot of interest, but through numerous conversations and him watching how we play, he has really bought into Hibs and the part he can play here in the second half of the season.”

Marcondes first popped up on Hibernian’s radar back in the summer. Hibs scouts had been impressed by his performance on loan back at former club Nordsjaelland during the second half of last season. But they couldn’t get a deal over the line.

Entering the final six months of his contract with the Cherries, he hasn’t made a dent on the first team this season – and is looking to kick-start his career. The deal is NOT an early benefit of the proposed tie-in with Bournemouth owner Bill Foley, with his minority buy-in at Easter Road still awaiting SFA approval before the Scottish Premiership side reap the benefits of joining the billionaire’s stable of clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arrival of Marcondes is a boost for a team who were short of attacking options despite signing versatile forward/winger Myziane Maolida on loan from Hertha Berlin last week. Former Brentford striker Marcondes scored in the 2021 Championship play-off final as the London club secured promotion to the Premier League. He joined Bournemouth soon after – and helped the south coast club play their way into the world’s richest league.