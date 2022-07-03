Andy Goram: First Minister, former team-mates, ex-rivals and English football heroes among those to pay tribute to ex-Hibs goalkeeper

It showed the stature of the man within football in this country and wider Scottish society that even the First Minister took time to pay her respects.

Nicola Sturgeon wrote: “This is such dreadfully sad news. Andy Goram was one of Scotland’s all time football greats. Gone far too soon. My condolences to his loved ones.”

Naturally, many of ex-Rangers team-mates expressed their sorrow at losing a friend. Goram played at Ibrox for seven seasons after leaving Easter Road. He won five titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Goram in 1989, during his time as the No.1 at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

David Robertson said: “RIP Goalie. You were simply the best.”

Graham Roberts wrote: “Just heard the very sad news re my great mate and best goalie at rangers has passed away, we will miss you pal, love you always mate RIP.”

Margo Negri tweeted: “Just a few months ago we were together having fun… Now I don’t want to be overwhelmed by the sadness of your loss but I am grateful to have known you. You will be the best goalie of all time for Rangers supporters and my beloved “CICCIO” forever. Ciao Andy R.I.P”

And Craig Moore added: “Unfortunately another huge loss to the Rangers and football family. The Goalie was a great team mate, all or nothing kind of guy and will never be forgotten. What a man. RIP.”

Goram starred at international level, winning 43 caps for Scotland over a 13-year period where he also faced stiff competition from Jim Leighton. Those who played with him in the famous dark blue also shared their memories.

Steve Archibald said: “RIP my dear friend Andy Goram ( the Goalie ) lightning quick reflexes, and always gave me max confidence having him in goal, just had to marvel at many of saves he made keeping us in the game. Lots of love and my most sincere condolences to all of Andy’s family”

Kevin Gallacher tweeted: “Sad news about the passing of the goalie. Andy Goram, one of Scotland’s greatest goalkeepers. Massive privilege to have played in the same national team together, great character lost.”

Colin Hendry simply wrote: “The Goalie x rest in peace my friend.”

He was held in such high regard that even some of his former nemesis from the epic Celtic-Rangers battles of the mid-90s felt compelled to add to the tributes.

Craig Burley said: "Terrible news about Andy Goram. Andy was a teammate with Scotland and a fierce opponent when with Rangers. You always knew, no matter how well your team played in Old Firm games, somehow you had to find a way past one of the most inspirational GK’s of his generation. RIP Goalie.”

While Pierre van Hooijdonk added: “R.I.P. Rangers legend Andy Goram. My condolences to his family.”

News of his passing even affected a few English football greats.

Gary Neville wrote: “Terribly sad news about Andy Goram. RIP Andy. Love to all your family.”

David Seaman tweeted: “So sorry to hear of the passing of the great Andy Goram, a proper goalie. Thoughts and condolences to his, friends, family and teammates.”

And, finally, Peter Shilton offered this compliment: “The best Scottish goalie l ever saw RIP Andy.”

Message from the editor