Andy Goram: Former Hibs and Scotland goalkeeper is in hospital battling cancer

Rangers confirmed that the 58-year-old is in hospital and say they are in regular contact with both him and his family.

Arriving from Oldham Athletic, Goram spent four years at Hibs from 1987 to 1991, making 163 appearances before a £1 million move to Rangers.

Goram is regarded by many Rangers supporters as the Ibrox club’s greatest goalkeeper of all time. He made 260 appearances during the nine-in-a-row league winning era.

Andy Goram in action for Hibs at Ibrox in 1990. He spent four years at Easter Road

After earning 10 major winners’ medals with Rangers, Goram left the club in 1998. He had a three-year period at Motherwell, which included a surprise loan spell at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Goram was capped 43 times for Scotland, distinguishing himself with his performances at the Euro 96 finals in England.

"Rangers can confirm our legendary goalkeeper, Andy Goram, is undergoing treatment for cancer in a local hospital,” said a statement from Rangers.