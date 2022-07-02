Andy Goram: Hibs pay tribute to former goalkeeper following Rangers legend's death at 58

The Ibrox side confirmed the news in a statement on Saturday morning which read: “Rangers Football Club are today deeply saddened to announce the death of our legendary goalkeeper, Andy Goram, following a short battle with cancer.

"The thoughts of the directors, management, players and staff are today with Andy’s family, and would ask that their privacy is respected at this sad time.”

Hibs also paid tribute to their former player, who made 163 appearances between 1987 and 1991 and regularly captained the team.

A statement read: "Everyone at Hibernian FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Andy Goram following a short battle with cancer.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Andy’s family and friends.”

Playing career

Dubbed ‘the goalie’, the Bury-born shot-stopper began his senior career with Oldham, playing nearly 200 league matches for the Latics, before joining Hibs in a £325,000 move in 1987.

Andy Goram in action for Hibs in 1990

His father Lewis was born in Edinburgh and played for Leith Athletic and Third Lanark, and also spent time with Hibs without making a first-team appearance.

He served as club captain for the bulk of his time at Easter Road, playing in Europe with the Capital club and once scoring from a kick-out in a league win against Greenock Morton.

Move to Rangers

His performances soon caught the attention of Rangers, who paid £1 million for the ‘keeper’s services in 1991.

Goram in action for Rangers at Ibrox in 1998

He won five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups with the Gers and is celebrated as one of the club’s greatest ever players.

Goram left Ibrox in 1998 and after short stints at Notts County and Sheffield United, returned to Scotland with Motherwell, playing more than 50 times for the Steelmen and serving as club captain.

Man United loan and coaching spells

It was during his time at Motherwell that he was loaned to Manchester United, playing twice for the Red Devils. A trial period with Hamilton Accies followed before further shorter stints with Coventry and his first club Oldham. He joined Queen of the South in 2002 and with the Doonhamers won the Scottish Challenge Cup, making him the first player to collect winner's medals from all four Scottish football competitions.

Goram makes a save at the feet of Mark McGhee during a clash between Celtic and Hibs in February 1988

He finished his playing career with Elgin City at the end of the 2003/04 season and served as goalkeeping coach with Airdrieonians, Clyde, Hamilton, Ayr United, and BSC Glasgow.

International career

Goram won 43 caps for Scotland between 1985 and 1998. He was part of the squad for Euro 88 and the 1986 and 1990 World Cups but didn’t play in any of the tournaments.

Goram and Jim Leighton battled it out for the number one spot following the country’s failure to qualify for the 1994 World Cup, with Goram getting the nod for Euro 96 despite Leighton playing most of the qualifiers.

Scotland boss Craig Brown chose Leighton for France 098 with Goram choosing to quit the squad shortly before the tournament, later insisting he had made the decision to protect his livelihood.