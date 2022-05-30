Andy Goram reveals he has six months to live after terminal cancer diagnoses

The 58-year-old former Scotland goalkeeper has opened up about battling the illness, which first came to light when Rangers issued a statement last month.

He is refusing chemotherapy and told the Daily Record that he “will fight the disease like I have never fought before”.

The Goalie first started to feel ill nearly two months ago and his weight has plunged due to illness.

Andy Goram in action for Scotland in 1994/95.

After going to hospital for a scan in April, medical staff advised Goram to ask his family to attend when transferred to Wishaw General the following morning.

“That is when the alarm bells started ringing. I realised I had cancer,” said Goram, who was diagnosed with Level 4 oesophageal cancer.

The illness has spread to his liver, right lung, three vertebrae and ribs. His son Danny was by his side when a doctor broke the news that his condition was terminal.

“The surgeon explained where all the cancer was and it was inoperable,” Goram revealed. “Danny broke down while I was trying to assess the situation.

Andy Goram pictured at Hibs in season 1989/1990. He spent four years at Easter Road from 1987 to 1991 before moving to Rangers

“The word ‘inoperable’ hit me hard. I knew I was in for a fight.”

The specialist predicted Goram had about nine months to live if he underwent chemotherapy and six months if he didn’t. He has dismissed the treatment.

However, he quickly dismissed the treatment option after witnessing how ill it made his ex-wife Miriam, who battled cancer last year.

Goram added: “The specialist said if I take the chemotherapy, I’ve an average of nine months to go – an average.

“If I don’t take the chemo, I have an average of six. After seeing what it did to Miriam, my decision was made after chats with her and Danny.

“Take chemotherapy and be in agony for the sake of an extra three months and zero quality of life? No thanks. Chemotherapy is off the menu.”

Goram, who signed for Rangers for £1million from Hibs in 1991 and won six league titles and five cups at Ibrox, described the ordeal as the “worst period of my life”.

He explained: “I need to take my medication religiously or I’m in big trouble. My pain is manageable. I can still go see friends and supporters’ clubs and still be myself.

“I’ll be here as long as I possibly can. The only difference is the timebomb ticking away.”

Arriving from Oldham Athletic, Goram spent four years at Hibs from 1987 to 1991, making 163 appearances before a £1 million move to Rangers.

Goram is regarded by many Rangers supporters as the Ibrox club’s greatest goalkeeper of all time. He made 260 appearances during the nine-in-a-row league winning era.

After earning 10 major winners’ medals with Rangers, Goram left the club in 1998. He had a three-year period at Motherwell, which included a surprise loan spell at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson.