Cadden - Bold words need to be backed with brave actions

Worried? Not at all. Angry … now that’s another matter altogether. Whatever emotional fuel Hibs draw upon to power their necessary ascent up the league table, the only important thing is that it works.

Nicky Cadden, almost in a state of blind fury that Hibs are sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership, is adamant that a top six place is not beyond the reach of David Gray’s men. Born and raised in Scottish football’s unique traditions, well aware of the club’s status in the game, he’s made it his mission to ensure that all new arrivals at Easter Road understand the ignominy of the team’s current predicament.

In the wake of a fine performance that yielded only a 3-0 loss to the reigning champions at Celtic Park, in a game of multiple missed chances and Man of the Match honours for Hoops goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, former Barnsley star Cadden struggled to reconcile the quality of the showing with the hard fact of Hibs returning to the foot of the table. There is, he knows, only one way to square the circle.

“We're a good team - and the league position doesn't say that at the minute,” he said, adding: “But if we keep playing like that the rest of the games, we'll be fine.

“We're not worried in there. Because we know we're good players.

“Celtic are the best team in the league, and we've done really well against them. They do that to teams in the Champions League.

“The fact that we competed against them and should have scored at least two goals there, it shows how good we are.

“Yeah, obviously it's tough to take. Their keeper gets man of the match at the end, and I think that shows our performance. But at the end of the day we need to be more clinical.

“I've came here a few times, and I've not had that many chances here - and that shows how good we've done. But at the end of the day we've conceded three goals and that's not good enough. So we need to pick the bones of that on Monday and then take it from there.”

Asked if it angered him to see Hibs laid so low, Cadden said: “Of course it does. Hibs is a massive club. Obviously, I grew up watching Scottish football - and Hibs are never where we are now.

“Obviously, it angers everybody in there because we know we need to be doing better, we need to be winning games. But as I said earlier, if we keep playing like that we'll be absolutely fine.”

When pressed on whether everyone at the club shared in his deep understanding of Hibs’ status in the Scottish game, Cadden didn’t even let the questioner finish before jumping into insist: “Don't worry, I'm telling them! All the boys are telling them. Everybody, if they don't know then I'll be the first one to say.

“My brother Chris, even Joe Newell. Joe's come up here, he's been here for ages, the captain, tells everybody Hibs is a massive club.

“They’re the biggest club I've played for and that’s saying something, do you know what I mean? So we need to get out of where we are now and focus on getting up the table.

“We know we've not been winning games and it's not been good enough. We obviously won last week, and you want to put a wee run of games together, like wins and stuff, but you're coming here and it's a hard place to come. The performance was actually good, but we've still got beat 3-0.

“We'd be happy because we had a good performance, but then you're looking at us getting beat 3-0, so we can't really be happy. But as I said, we'll pick the bones in on Monday and take it from there.”

Mykola Kuharevich squandered two one-on-ones against Schmeichel, while Newell skied a chance over the bar after a sweeping move. It’s not as if Hibs didn’t create opportunities.

Speaking about the striker’s misses, including one where Cadden himself might have been better placed to score, the winger said: “Maybe it's just too early in the game, I don't know. He knows he needs to do better but at the end of the day it's not just him that's had chances, it's a few boys that have had chances. We just need to be more clinical in that top end.

“With the second one, I don't know if we could have squared it or not but at the end of the day, he’s a striker – he’s going to shoot. It's a good save from the keeper and as I said earlier, he did get man of the match, and he had a good performance because he did keep him in the game.

“We work hard every week, and we had a good game plan against Celtic, I felt like it worked. Everything seemed to click and then we were working on cutbacks.

“We felt like there was an area where they were vulnerable at the edge of the box and then obviously Joe comes in and I think it just took a wee bounce before he's kicked it, and he's just hit it over the bar. A lot of people have had chances today and Schmeichel’s had a few good saves and that just shows where we are. We know we're a good team.”

Asked about the top six, Cadden declared: “I don't see why not. But obviously we need to just win games at the end of the day. We're not doing that, so we need to kick on to next week and take it from there.”