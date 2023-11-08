Another lead let slip - how Hibs rated in St Mirren draw

Hibs saw their chance of a first win in seven games scuppered by an injury-time equaliser in Paisley, as they failed to hold on to a 2-1 lead on a night of action, arguments and, inevitably, another VAR decision.

It looked as if skipper Joe Newell had scored the winner with just over 20 minutes of regulation time, his goal putting Nick Montgomery’s men back in the lead after a Mark O’Hara penalty had cancelled out Josh Campbell’s early opener in his first start under new management.

But St Mirren sub Lewis Jamieson thumped a shot past David Marshall with two minutes of the five added on played, as the hosts were rewarded for a ferocious late assault on the away goal.

On a night when 16-year-old Rory Whittaker, already the youngest debutant in club history, was handed a first start, Hibs certainly had their chances to win a game they led twice.

It was the Hibs fullback on the opposite flank who provided the telling pass for the early breakthrough. Even if Jordan Obita couldn’t have expected his speculative ball to cause such chaos.

If former Hibee Alex Gogic had been wearing longer studs, in fact, that ball almost certainly wouldn’t have skidded and slid under his foot to put Dylan Vente on a clear run into the box.

From there, though, the Dutchman showed his awareness and ability to draw a defender and lay the ball off for Campbell, who sent a low, thumping, right-footed effort beyond the outstretched right hand of a diving Zach Hemming.

Jair Tavares unlocked the entire Saints defence with a single spectacular cross-field pass not long after the opener, Vente rippling the side netting with a shot from an ever-tightening angle.

But the home side were hardly without threat, consistently making good opportunities to send in testing crosses for the strike paring of Mikael Mandron and Conor McMenamin.

In a first half that flew by in a flurry of chances, goal-bound shots – three for Elie Youan alone and one Greg Kiltie effort cleared off the line by Jordan Obita – and momentum shifts, Hibs certainly had to graft and grind just to hang on to their slender lead.

Campell squandered a great chance to make it 2-0 just four minutes into the second half, just failing to get around a sprawling Hemming after a poor Gogic back pass.

And, just moments later, Hibs paid the price as referee Steven McLean – after another lengthy VAR check involving several replays on the pitch-side monitor – awarded a penalty and booked Obita for an offence that, in this technological age, remained a mystery to virtually everyone in the ground.

With O’Hara converting to draw the hosts level, Hibs were now under pressure. They needed to find a response.

And they did just that, Youan breaking down the right and finding Vente, who delivered the perfect low cross for Newell to finish. After the obligatory video check for offside, the goal stood.

Not for the first time this season, though, Hibs could not see the game out, as they dropped two more points in the penultimate game before the international break.

