'Another victim for Lewis Stevenson': Hibs fans react to third signing of summer window

Here’s what the fans had to say about it on social media...

@MBriggs13: "A Very Very Warm Welcome To Hibernian Football Club Jordan, GGTTH.”

@JackGillies6: “Very happy with this very solid player who has proved himself to be a reliable asset to the clubs he has played for in the past. Recruitment so far has been very good”

Left-back Jordan Obita has joined Hibs from Wycombe Wanderers. Picture: Getty

@JDHibs: “Good signing on paper. Good experience in the championship & league 1 and a good age.

@GaryGordon8: “Another ex Reading player. McDermott really does have a huge contact list...”

@__James1999__: “Would look good next to will fish in defence, am i right admin?”

@BatmanGilmour: “Best left back in the league welcome to Hibs.”

@Euan_88: “Another victim for Lewis [Stevenson] to dispense of.

@GISALEGEND: “This is certainly an interesting signing, especially as 21/22 season he looked class for Wycombe & if honest, he's always been a steady player in Championship & in recent times League One. Got to back the team & hopefully does a job for us. Welcome in Jordan.”

@MichaelG1875: “Injury prone who has difficulties defending, good crosser of the ball, hopefully kicks on and stays injury free.”

@DavWilliamson6: “Happy with this, over 100 games in the championship and in his 'prime'. The reactions from some folk though are absolutely mental man, who'd want to sign for Hibs when you're written off before a ball is kicked half the time...”

