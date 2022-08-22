'Anywhere else on the park' - Former Easter Road star gives take on Hibs penalty shout against Rangers

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Light Blues were awarded a spot kick when Rocky Bushiri tugged back Antonio Čolak in the box shortly before the half-time interval but the Belgian defender had his own shout when James Tavernier appeared to drag him down as the pair contested a ball into the box from a free kick.

Allan, who signed for Arbroath last week after leaving the Easter Road side in the summer, felt both teams could have had penalties.

Addressing the Bushiri-Čolak incident on Sky Sports, Allan explained: "You see these types of things up and down the country and they’re nearly always in flooded penalty boxes so for me it’s an isolated incident.

"Rocky Bushiri gives Willie Collum a decision to make but when Lee Johnson has a proper look at it, I think he’ll be disappointed with his centre-back.”

Allan agreed that the hosts might have felt hard done-by for their own claim.

"If we had VAR then I think the two of them would be penalties. Both soft, but both probably fouls anywhere else on the park so yes, I think Hibs can be aggrieved by that,” he added.

He also had sympathy for John Lundstram, who was sent off for a foul on Martin Boyle, suggesting that VAR might might have overturned the decision.

A freezeframe from Sky Sports' coverage of Rangers captain James Tavernier's challenge on Rocky Bushiri that led to shouts for a Hibs penalty

"There’s no question that he was hard done-by. I think Jake Doyle-Hayes’ challenge was probably worse. We’re just asking for a wee bit of consistency because these types of decisions can impact games,” Allan continued.

The 30-year-old also said that Gers substitute Alfredo Morelos had ‘given the referee a decision to make’ when he caught Hibs defender Marijan Čabraja in the face with his arm.

"His reputation has probably cost him but he does swing out an arm,” Allan added.

"Some people – strikers – might say he’s trying to feel for the guy to take the ball in but he does swing out the arm and gives the referee a decision to make.