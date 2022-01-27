Arbroath v Hibs Scottish Cup tie picked for live TV coverage

BBC One will show the match at Gayfield on Sunday, February 13, with a 12.30pm kick-off.

The Hearts v Livingston tie is set to be played on Saturday, February 12 at 3pm.

Other Scottish Cup ties selected for TV both involve the Old Firm and Dundee’s trip to Peterhead.

Four Scottish Cup fifth round ties have been picked for live TV coverage including Celtic v Raith and Annan v Rangers.

Rangers will travel to Annan Athletic on Saturday, February 12 for a 5.30pm kick-off while Celtic will host Raith Rovers a day later, on Sunday, February 13, with a 4pm kick-off.

Both matches will be shown live on Premier Sports.

BBC Scotland have also selected two last 16 matches for live broadcast.

In addition to Arbroath v Hibs, Peterhead v Dundee has been moved to Monday, February 14 with a 7.45pm kick-off and will be shown live on BBC Scotland channel.

The full fifth round draw is as follows:

Annan Athletic v Rangers

Arbroath v Hibernian

Celtic v Raith Rovers

Hearts v Livingston

Motherwell v Aberdeen

Partick Thistle v Dundee Utd

Peterhead v Dundee