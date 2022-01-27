Arbroath v Hibs Scottish Cup tie picked for live TV coverage
Hibs’ Scottish Cup fifth round tie away to Championship leaders Arbroath has been selected for live TV coverage on Sunday, February 13.
BBC One will show the match at Gayfield on Sunday, February 13, with a 12.30pm kick-off.
The Hearts v Livingston tie is set to be played on Saturday, February 12 at 3pm.
Other Scottish Cup ties selected for TV both involve the Old Firm and Dundee’s trip to Peterhead.
Rangers will travel to Annan Athletic on Saturday, February 12 for a 5.30pm kick-off while Celtic will host Raith Rovers a day later, on Sunday, February 13, with a 4pm kick-off.
Both matches will be shown live on Premier Sports.
BBC Scotland have also selected two last 16 matches for live broadcast.
In addition to Arbroath v Hibs, Peterhead v Dundee has been moved to Monday, February 14 with a 7.45pm kick-off and will be shown live on BBC Scotland channel.