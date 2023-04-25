Picture: SNS

Easter Road holds a special place in the heart of every supporter of Hibernian. It is the club’s home, both literally and spiritually, and it’s where thousands of supporters from different backgrounds come together every second weekend to share one common bond: a love for their football team.

As a result of this, there are certain preferences, experiences and personality quirks which define Hibs fans and make them unique when compared with every other fanbase in Scottish football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this list we look through a few of those. If there are any that we missed out then please let us know.

The club anthem is belted out by fans after famous victories, most notably those after games against Hearts at Easter Road and cup ties at Hampden Park.

There are many, many, many good pubs within walking distance of Easter Road and some 'Hibs pubs' a lot closer to the ground. But this is the one which stands out the most for its unashamed Hibs-ness. It's even named after two of the symbols in the club badge.

Hearts fans will often go on about their record in the Scottish Cup, but the majority of Jambos still living haven't seen their team win both trophies in their lifetime with the last triumph coming in the early 60s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albert Kidd never pulled on a Hibs shirt, but he's revered among Hibs fans for scoring the two goals for Dundee which cost Hearts the league title in 1986.

Sure, Hearts will likely always have the 5-1 Scottish Cup final to rub in the faces of Hibs fans. But similarly, Hibs will likely always have the fact they scored seven against their rivals without reply. And it happened at Tynecastle on New Year's Day.

The brothers grew up massive fans of the club and a few of their songs are often heard at Easter Road, including 'Sunshine on Leith'. Therefore, gigs by the band tend to have a heavy Hibs-supporting presence.

The new East Stand gives Hibs four big structures and makes it a very impressive modern football stadium. But the old East Stand was something else. Everyone standing for 90 minutes, cigarettes smoked within, half bottles getting passed about, and the stand which generated the most atmosphere by far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If not the biggest Hibs legend of modern times then certainly the most universally popular. Franck Sauzee was a Rolls Royce of a player who remained undefeated against Hearts - even during an ill-fated spell as manager. He refused to return for two decades due to how he perceived his sacking, but the Hibs faithful's love never diminished and when he finally returned last year he was treated like a hero once more.