Are you really a Hibs fan if you haven't done most of these 9 things?
Sang a club anthem, gloated about a game from the early 1970s and demanded a certain type of player are just some traditions for Hibs fans.
By Craig Fowler
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 17:58 BST
Easter Road holds a special place in the heart of every supporter of Hibernian. It is the club’s home, both literally and spiritually, and it’s where thousands of supporters from different backgrounds come together every second weekend to share one common bond: a love for their football team.
As a result of this, there are certain preferences, experiences and personality quirks which define Hibs fans and make them unique when compared with every other fanbase in Scottish football.