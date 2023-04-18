The former Scotland midfielder, 32, first joined Arsenal from the Easter Road club in 2008 when she was 17 and has won six league titles, three FA Cups and five League Cups during 290 appearances across two spells with the club. She sits seventh in the Gunners' all-time appearance chart and has played more times for Arsenal than any current member of the squad.

Little, the current Arsnal captain, said: "I'm delighted to sign a new contract at Arsenal. Thinking back to when I first joined at the age of 17, I'm so proud of the progress that we have made together. Arsenal has been such an important part of my life and over time this club has become my home. It continues to be a privilege to represent Arsenal and I'm still so motivated to move this club forward and to be a part of its success."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Arsenal did not disclose details of Little's contract length, boss Jonas Eidevall hinted that the skipper will remain a Gunner for at least a few more years.

Arsenal captain Kim Little has signed a new contract.Picture: Clive Rose/Getty

He said: "Kim is a world-class player and an exemplary professional. Her contribution here over many years has been outstanding and we are so pleased that she will continue to represent Arsenal for years to come. On and off the pitch, Kim is such an important part of what we are trying to achieve here at Arsenal Football Club so we are all delighted with this news."

Third-placed Arsenal remain in close contention for the Women's Super League title and on Sunday will travel to Wolfsburg for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. Little, however, will not be available after Arsenal announced on Monday that the midfielder's hamstring injury, sustained in their quarter-final win over Bayern Munich in late March, will keep her out for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad