Ayr United bring in another former Hibs man as Graeme Mathie continues Somerset Park rebuild

Ayr United have appointed Keith Glendinning as the club’s new Head of Player Recruitment.

By Patrick McPartlin
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 12:04 pm
A general view of Ayr United's Somerset Park

The former Hamilton Accies Technical Analyst links up once more with Graeme Mathie after the pair worked together at Easter Road.

Glendinning was employed by Hibs as Lead Opposition Analyst before making the move to Hamilton where he worked initially on a full-time basis before taking on a part-time role.

Mathie took the reins at Somerset Park earlier this month when he was appointed Managing Director of the Championship side and has set about overhauling the club’s backroom staff.

Manager Jim Duffy was relieved of his duties on December 20th with Davie White taking charge of the team on an interim basis.

Mathie spent seven years at Hibs, initially as Head of Recruitment before being appointed the club’s first ever Sporting Director following the retirement of Head of Football Operations George Craig at the end of 2019.

