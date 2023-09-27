Barca and Man City should be style inspiration for Hibs

Jordan Obita aims high in search of inspiration

If you’re going to be inspired by anyone, it might as well be the best. So, while Hibs can’t call upon the world-class talent pool available to a couple of the most extravagant clubs on Planet Football, there’s no reason why they can’t attempt to emulate their aristocratic style.

As rampaging left back Jordan Obita, already looking like a key player under new manager Nick Montgomery, puts it: “I watch Barcelona and Man City.

“And if you can try to replicate what they do, albeit there are differences in quality, it is really enjoyable when you get it right.

“For me, when passing I want to play it forward. Not everyone sees it that way but, if you get forward and up the pitch after three or four passes or 25 passes, as long as the ball ends up in the net and you get the goal, that’s all that matters.

“Sometimes, if you don’t get through, then it doesn’t look good - but the more belief we have in each game the more we will continue to improve.”

The latest in a long line of left backs to have challenged veteran Lewis Stevenson for a starting place, Obita sounds just a tiny bit uncomfortable on the subject of displacing the all-time great – the only Hibs player to possess both a Scottish Cup and League Cup winner’s medal – from the starting XI for good.

“He’s a really good guy and I have so much respect for him for what he has done here,” said the former Reading player.

“He’s been amazing and not many players get to play for one club for as long as he has.

“But he is a really good player, even for his age, and he keeps me on my toes.

I really enjoy the competition and we are all friends here.

“I’ve been played at left back so far. If can be left back in a team that passes, then I know I can get the ball high up the pitch.

“So in that left back role, you probably saw at the weekend I was really high, like a left winger. That’s what the manager wants. He wants us to be on the front foot and really attacking.

“I love to try to get as many assists as I can in the season and hopefully I can - because I haven’t got one yet. But I am sure it will happen, the more we improve.”

A Lee Johnson acquisition during the summer window, Obita confesses to being a little concerned when the gaffer who signed him got the boot.

“You worry because this manager may not have heard of me,” said the Englishman.

“But when any new manager comes in it gives every player a boost because the players who maybe hadn’t been playing before maybe feel they have a fresh opportunity.

“For me, I’ve been lucky enough to play for both so hopefully I can continue to impress and keep doing the same.

“Competition is really high. Some players weren’t playing before and their confidence was low - but a new manager comes in and gives them an opportunity to impress.