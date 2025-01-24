Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He has sent a message to Hibs after his exit was confirmed.

Ben Kensell has thanked Hibs after the CEO’s exit from Easter Road was confirmed.

The former Norwich City man has left the club on good terms, bringing an end to just over three-and-a-half years at Hibs. Kensell’s big achievements include increasing commercial revenue and overall turnover. He also played a key role in the delivery of the Easter Road Stadium infrastructure investment project and introducing Black Knight Football to Hibs.

On the pitch, while the club has played in Europe and reached cup semi-finals and one Premier Sports Cup final, it is Kensell’s one wish that performance was better overall amid a bottom six league finish last term. But he leaves proud of the work he put in while in Scotland overall.

Kensell posted on social media: “It’s with a real sense of pride, achievement and satisfaction that after over three and a half years leading this great club as CEO I am leaving Hibs on very good and amicable terms by mutual consent.

“Simply put, I’ve done everything the club has asked me to do and more. I wish the inspiring Ron Gordon was here to see it and enjoy the highs and lows and successes we’ve achieved. The Gordon family are fantastic owners and I can’t speak highly enough of them.

“Together with the staff, players and support of sponsors, suppliers, corporate guests and the brilliant fanbase we have transformed the club off the pitch, doubling turnover with incredible, unrivalled commercial growth, building a fantastic staff culture across both HTC and Easter Road and improving the stadium and training ground so it’s unrecognisable from when I arrived in July 2021. There was a clear strategic plan and it’s been delivered over this time.

“Easter Road as a match day experience is best in class now and I take great pride in having delivered that and it generating the revenues and experiences it now does for everyone to enjoy. Bringing Black Knight Football Group on board for a first of its kind investment and partnership in Scotland was also a big achievement which will benefit Hibs on the pitch for years to come and on top of this we have managed to achieve millions in player sales through my negotiations and I leave the club with the men’s and women’s team on fantastic form with brilliant management in place across all areas.

“I wish we could have had more success on the pitch despite the semi finals and one Premier Sport cup final and the one season in Europe getting knocked out by Aston Villa but that’s football for you. I have so much confidence that with the solid foundations now in place this club will go on to achieve great success because it deserves it.

“Thank you to everyone for their hard work, efforts and support and there are too many to mention but I will forever be a Hibs supporter because it’s just a wonderful football club in a brilliant city with fantastic people at the heart of it. It was an absolute honour to lead Hibernian FC.”