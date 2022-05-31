Benne Håland: Hibs Women bolster goalkeeping options in wake of Gabby English retirement

The 24-year-old replaces Florida ‘keeper Gabby English, who announced her retirement from the game earlier this week.

Born in Ålesund, Håland began her career in her homeland with Arna-Bjørnar and Sandviken, before her first foreign venture with Lugano in Switzerland.

Spells followed with Bristol City in England, UMF Selfoss in Iceland, and Italy’s Hellas Verona last term.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has also been capped by Norway at Under-17 and Under-19 level, and was part of the squad that travelled to the UEFA Women's U17 European Championships in Iceland but remained an unused sub in all three of the nation’s group games.

Speaking to the club’s official website Håland said: “I’m really looking forward to joining Hibernian this season. Women’s football in Scotland has an exciting future in sight and I’m delighted to be part of it.

"I’m eager to meet all the girls and staff and hope I can make a difference for Hibs when we start the new season.”

Head coach Dean Gibson added: “I am delighted to get Benne signed, she’s a goalkeeper who has good experience in England and Italy playing in top environments in competitive leagues.

Benne Håland in action for Bristol City. Picture: Hibernian FC

"Last season she played for a team that probably didn’t perform to the levels they wanted to, but that means as a goalkeeper she’s been extremely busy and that will no doubt stand us in good stead going into next season.