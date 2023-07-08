Malek Zaid and Oscar MacIntyre were on target for Guillaume Beuzelin’s side who competed well against the Lowland League side despite their tender years. With goalkeeper Max Boruc in Spain with the first-team squad, Finlay Croft took over between the sticks while Alfie Smith started in midfield in place of Jamie Bulloch, who started on the bench. Josh Landers also returned to the starting line-up with Jay McGarva also taking a seat on the subs’ bench. Defender Owen Hastie recovered from what had looked like a nasty injury towards the end of Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with Dunbar United to partner player-coach Darren McGregor at the heart of the defence. As with the midweek clash there were a number of 15 and 16-year-olds involved who acquitted themselves well against a side teeming with SPFL experience.

The hosts took the lead with just three minutes on the clock, former Hearts youngster Cammy Graham bending a fine effort into the far top corner. Landers was first to try his luck for Hibs but former Easter Road youngster Calum Antell saved well from the forward. The Welshman came to Berwick’s rescue again shortly after when he again denied Landers after a fine through ball from Zaid.

It was the Libyan-born midfielder who got Hibs back on level terms shortly before the half-hour mark. Jair Tavares did well on the left side and fed Landers, who held the ball up well before laying it off to Zaid, whose effort beat Antell despite the ‘keeper getting a hand to it. Liam Buchanan then went close but his clipped effort cleared the bar as Stuart Malcolm’s side sought an immediate reaction.

Jair Tavares goes on the attack against Berwick Rangers. Picture: Patrick McPartlin

With ten minutes to play in the first period, Berwick retook the lead. Blair Sneddon sent a ball to the back post where Grant Nelson brought it down and slipped it to David Ferguson, who nearly replicated Graham’s opener with a well struck effort into the top corner.

Beuzelin made one change for the second half, replacing McGregor with Owen Calder. Hibs were getting forward well but the Berwick defence stood firm and Antell was rarely troubled in the first portion of the second half.

The hosts extended their lead just after the hour mark and it was another former Hibs kid Kane O’Connor, who finished from close range following a stramash in the box after a corner. Bulloch had already entered the fray for Smith, who had picked up a knock following a hefty challenge, and after the goal Dean Cleland and Joseph McGrath were brought on in place of Landers and 15-year-old Rory Whittaker, making his second start in four days.

Further subs followed with McGarva and Jamie McMurdo coming on for Robbie Hamilton and Tavares. The Portuguese winger had just received treatment from the physio and was frantically waving to the bench that he was fine to continue but they signalled the change regardless and he went looking for an explanation when he came off the pitch.

Hibs were awarded a penalty with ten to play, MacIntyre sending Antell the wrong way to reduce arrears but although Hibs pushed for an equaliser, they were unable to secure the draw.

Berwick: Antell, Ferguson (Trialist A 46’), Sneddon, MacKay, Travis (Trialist B 46’), O’Connor, Taylor, Nelson, Buchanan (Cummings 62’), Harris (L Baker 46’), Graham (K Baker 62’). Subs not used: Kay