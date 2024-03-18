From Andorra to Gorgie, Hibs fans have been near and far to follow their side this season.

It didn't exactly start in stellar fashion with a shock European defeat, but their Europa Conference League qualification journey sparked memories to remember for some time. With that came the return of a legend, John McGinn, to Easter Road but soon manager Lee Johnson was being sacked.

In Nick Montgomery has come and since then, it's been up and down. Form has fluctuated but the club are now in a better place and pushing for top six placement, buoyed by the news of Bill Foley's minority stake being approved.

New investment is on the horizon and finishing in the top half would be welcomed by all at Easter Road. Hibs fans have had plenty of up and down moments to live through this term but the highs have been immense in places. The Edinburgh Evening News lists 12 of the best photos from the season so far.

Derby delight Emiliano Marcondes' goal against Hearts sparked buoyant scenes at Tynecastle

Swiss bliss The trip to Switzerland versus Luzern which booked a clash with Aston Villa will live long in the memory of supporters.

No Birmingham blues A heavy defeat in the first leg could not stop Hibs taking big numbers for a European crescendo and clash with an English big boy.