'Best player not on the pitch', 'Matt Macey save world class' - Hibs fans react to Hearts draw

Hibs fans had their say on the draw with hearts.(Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

@9125analysis: “Overall, it was a good point. Questions around fitting Scott, Nisbet & Boyle together in that formation, might work against teams who don't set up like Hearts, but work to be done. Good to see Cadden back & Macey really stepping up.”

@jordanbrown9: “All about the keepers today. When you’ve got two outstanding performances from the keepers at both ends it’s take some amount of magic to beat either of them. Macey was outstanding, he’s had a great start to the season”

@BaillieSmith5: “Decent point against the “world beaters” should have 3 but move onto the next game”

@SimpsonLawrie: “Why does our best player at the club no even get on the pitch?”

@JackGillies6: “I said on the podcast it had draw written all over it and I was right. In the end it was the fairest result, I think we could have taken it at points but then again they could have as well. Still above them in the league and unbeaten at Tynecastle GGTTH”

@GISALEGEND: “Keeps us unbeaten was always going to be a hard game, but feel big game syndrome again under Ross strikes, whether be his usual subs & timing of them to not having faith in the rest of the bench. Between now & next international break a good chance to kick on.”

@jasond1988: “Keepers were men of the match and that tells the story. Matt Macey save v GMS was world class! Nesbitt and Boyle not at the top of their games and missed an impact from the bench. Will take a point away to them all day long and onto next week at ER”

@chrisbell1987: “We’ll take that. Probably had the better chances. Hanlon, Macey and Newell excellent.”

@johncs2016: “Overall, a decent point away from home against an on form Hearts side, so I have no complaints about that.”

@Maryallan36Mary: “Great, exciting game, just needed a Hibee goal. Happy with the performance, though Boyle didn't get enough of the ball.”