Betie Auld: Hibs describe former manager and player as 'an icon of Scottish football'

Bertie Auld's 1981/82 Hibs team with the First Division championship trophy. Back row (l to r): Tom McNiven, Stuart Turnbull, John Connolly, Jim McArthur, Gary Murray, Ally MacLeod. Middle row (l to r): John Lambie (coach), Ralph Callaghan, Willie Jamieson, Ally Donaldson, Craig Paterson, Ally Brazil, Pat Quinne (asst manager). Front row (l to r): Arthur Duncan, Ian Hendry, Jackie McNamara, Bertie Auld (manager), Alan Sneddon, Gordon Rae, Derek Rodier

The Lisbon Lion, who played for Hibs and won the First Division as manager of the Easter Road club in 1981/82, was suffering with dementia.

Best known for being one of Celtic's Lisbon Lions, Auld finished his playing days with Hibs from 1971 to 73.

He returned as manager in 1980, replacing Willie Ormond, and steering Hibs to the title and promotion back to the top flight before being replaced by Pat Stanton before the start of the 1982/83 season.

A statement on the club website read: “An icon of Scottish football, Bertie played for the club from 1971 to 1973 and later took on the managerial role at Easter Road in 1980.

“As Hibs manager, he guided the club to the First Division title in 1980/81. As a player, he is remembered for an incredible career with Celtic, Birmingham City and, finally, Hibernian. He was also capped three times for Scotland.

“His playing career at Celtic saw him lift 15 trophies, including the European Cup in 1967 as Jock Stein’s famous ‘Lisbon Lions’ became the first British team to win the competition.

“Bertie had successful spells as a manager with Partick Thistle, Hibs, Hamilton and Dumbarton.”

Auld led the Capital club to 24 wins in 39 games, conceding just 24 goals along the way, to ensure a swift return to the top flight.

He is one of just six managers to win a league title while at Hibs.

