Big Hibs interview: Drey Wright speaks on fans' jeering, support from Shaun Maloney, and self-improvement

After the groans and jeers that greeted his appearance off the bench against Ross County a week earlier, the 26-year-old might have been forgiven for considering a more unsavoury gesture.

But Wright isn’t like that, instead choosing to focus on bettering himself in a bid to continue contributing regularly on the pitch.

Easter Road chief executive Ben Kensell and manager Shaun Maloney both spoke last week about the reaction from some sections of the support when Wright and team-mate James Scott entered the fray against the Staggies.

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic halts Wright during the goalless draw at Easter Road

"We’re dealing with human beings, not robots,” the former Norwich City chief said during an appearance on a fans’ podcast.

"We have to support the players. They are young, they are going to make mistakes, but forgive them those mistakes. Support them, and you're only going to get the best out of them if you take that approach.”

Maloney added his own thoughts: “It’s hard for the players to hear that. These players have been really good for me; I don’t understand the negativity about this, because of how hard they’re training.”

Hard work vital

'I'm hard on myself because I always want to be better'

Wright himself admitted that it was hard to hear but hopes his performance against the league-leaders can cut him some slack with his detractors.

“Yeah, it’s tough, but at the end of the day, what am I going to do about it? All I can do is get another chance on the pitch by earning it through hard work and training well,” he told the Evening News in an exclusive interview.

"I feel that against Celtic I played well and worked hard and I think, judging by what I could hear, it sounded better than it did last weekend,” he smiled, referring to the supporters’ reaction as he made way for Mueller.

“It’s hopefully a step in the right direction, but I can't get caught up in it. It's one of those things – you’re never going to make everybody happy, so I just have to get on with my job."

Drey Wright has been more involved since Shaun Maloney's arrival

‘If it’s not me, it’s someone else’

Asked if he felt he simply been landed with the scapegoat tag that seems to be attached to players for no particular reason, Wright was sanguine.

"Possibly. I mean, it’s football: if it’s not me, it’s going to be someone else, and I'm fine with that. I've never lived my life trying to please everybody.

"You’ve just got to keep your head down and keep working hard. I’ve not played as much as I’d like to and with more minutes you find a bit of rhythm, which is something I’ve not really had.

Wright has been working hard in training and in the background to give himself a better chance of matchday involvement

“It’s been tough coming in and out of the team but a few times I’ve had a chance and not taken it, so that’s down to myself. I know that, and I’ve been doing things in the background to try and put that right, so hopefully things can get better.”

Blossoming under Maloney

Wright revealed in December that he had been eyeing an Easter Road exit in January, until talks with Maloney led to a change of heart. The former Colchester winger has featured in more league matches under the former Belgium No.2 than he did under Jack Ross.

During Maloney’s tenure Wright has managed 275 minutes of football – more than two-and-a-half times more the amount he was granted under the man who signed him for Hibs in the first half of the season.

And it’s not just a couple of minutes here and there at the end; he is starting games, and his appearances off the bench are far more substantial. His workrate makes him an ideal fit for a ten role in one of Maloney’s favoured 3-4-3 set-ups, and he suggests that it’s a mutual appreciation.

“The Dundee United and Celtic games were the first time I played two games on the bounce in a long time, although I know there was a few weeks between them,” Wright explains.

“Since then, I think it’s about 50 per cent of games I’ve featured in off the bench which is tough, because obviously I want to be starting so I can find a bit of consistency, but the gaffer has always been really positive with me.

"There have been times, especially when he first came in, when I was being hard on myself because I want to be better.”

Building on Celtic display in City of Discovery

Hibs travel to Dundee on Wednesday night and Wright hopes to not only hold on to his starting berth, but also build on his and the team’s performance against Celtic.

"I don't think I've started three games in a row for the club yet, so that would obviously be nice, but nothing's guaranteed,” he continues.

"I’m not going to start every game but coming off the bench, I'll always give 100 per cent and try to do my job for the team off the ball, but on the ball is something that I needed to look at.

"I think in the Arbroath game and Ross County game I was better – obviously it was a limited number of minutes but in terms of quality on the ball and just doing the job that I'm on there to do and to grow into the game.

"If I’m on from the start I get more time to get a feel of the game and it can be can be a little bit more beneficial. The gaffer trusted me against Celtic to do the job, and I think I repaid him.”

