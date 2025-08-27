The Hibs investor is already connected with clubs like Bournemouth and Lorient.

Hibs investor Bill Foley is set to make a new addition to his Black Knight Football Club stable, according to reports.

BKFC secured a 25% stake in Hibs back in February 2024 for an initial investment of £6m and their president, Tim Bezbatchenko, is now a director at Easter Road. The group also have Bournemouth, Lorient, Moreirense and Auckland under their wing alongside Hibs, and as per reports in Croatia, Rijeka are set to be next.

The 1. HNL champions are poised to become the sixth club in the multi-club stable, according to Nepresušan . There were suggestions last month that the US-based investor was close to adding another European side to his stable and it’s suggested that a takeover deal will be formalised, bringing Rijeka away from current owner Damir Miskovic.

Who are Rijeka?

Rijeka won a domestic double last season and have previously faced off against Hibs in Europe. They won a Conference League third round qualifier in 2021, achieving a 4-1 victory at home in the first leg and a 1-1 draw at Easter Road sealed progression, and Aberdeen have also been continental challengers for them over the last decade.

Their latest top flight success is only the second in Rijeka’s history and their first since 2017’s triumph. Moreirense of Portugal were the most recent addition to BKFC, having been officially confirmed as part of the stable in June, making the Croatian leaders as the second club he has bought this summer.

Ludogorets have knocked them out of Champions League qualifying but Rijeka are on course to make the league phase of the Europa League, beating PAOK 1-0 in leg one of their play-off tie. Should they not hold onto that lead, they will drop into the league phase of the Conference League, where Hibs hope to reside this season. David Gray’s side are in Poland for the second of their play-off with Legia Warsaw, currently trailing 2-1 after a defeat at Easter Road.

David Gray on Hibs vs Legia Warsaw

Head coach Gray told Hibs TV: “Our approach doesn’t change because you want to try and win every game of football. The scoreline after one leg isn’t what we want it to be, but I said after the game that the goal to make it 2-1 is a big goal. We want to use the momentum from that.

“We know if we go over there and win the game, then we’ve got a right good chance of getting through to the next round. The players are well aware of that. It’s 90 minutes of football to get us into something we’ve not done before as a football club.

“If we were to get the first goal then it’s hugely important because it puts you back on that even keel, it gives you momentum, and could have an effect on the home crowd. It might not work that way, so if we lose the first goal, what does that mean? My mindset and what I’ve said to the players is, we need to win in 90 minutes, and we need to score at least two goals. That’s the focus for the players. The mindset is we’re 90 minutes away from achieving our aim. We need to take confidence from the first leg, believe in ourselves, and give us the best possible chance of getting into the next round.”