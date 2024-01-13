Bill Foley has already made his Hibs intentions clear amid January transfer news
Hibs fans are eagerly waiting to see if the American billionaire's investment in the club will be approved by the SFA.
As the month of January ticks on it is looking increasingly unlikely that Hibs will see the benefit of any potential investment from American billionaire Billy Foley during the current transfer window.
The AFC Bournemouth chief has pledged to invest significant sums into the Edinburgh club's recruitment if and when the Scottish Football Association approves him taking a minority ownership stake. The proposal was formally tabled for consideration at Hampden last month.
The cash injection is also expected to go towards improving the training facilities at East Mains but it's the possible transfer market implications that have the Hibees supporters salivating. Although things have quietened down a bit in recent weeks, the 79-year old hasn't been shy about expressing his ambitions in the past.
Foley previously told the Men In Blazers podcast recently: “I’m fascinated by the Scottish Premier League. They play hard, Scots are tough. They play a tough brand of football. And I believe there are opportunities to make one of the number four, five or six SPL teams, to get them to number three and they play in Europe.
“I believe we can pull that off with not a gigantic investment – and be a minority investor, be supportive of that club, and then work on sponsorship together because we have a whole sponsorship and I know we can help an SPL team. We’re working towards that goal right now with a particular team.”
It has been said that 'Foley believes Hibs can put a virtual stranglehold on third place in Scotland’s elite division, guaranteeing European football every season'. The Gordon family will still be majority shareholders, having made serious investments across the organisation, and will continue to be the controlling figures at the club.