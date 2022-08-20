'Blatant cheat from Collum, Josh Campbell's best appearance, emotional seeing Čabraja': Hibs fans react to 2-2 draw with Rangers

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what the Easter Road faithful said about the match on social media...

@aidenblack75: "An absolutely fantastic performance from hibs. Even before 9 men we looked so much better. A blatant cheat from collum for the penalty but hibs didn’t let that stop them. Josh Campbell showing why he should be a 1st team player btw.”

@ProteanRedux: "Better than I expected. Thought we'd get hammered after the first goal.”

Josh Campbell celebrates after equalising for Hibs against Rangers in stoppage time at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

@elliotscott5: "Josh Campbell’s best appearance in a hibs shirt. Exceptional.”

@TheHibeesWay: "Mental how Youan has played 4 games and is already the best player in the league.”

@AidanGW99: “Josh Campbell’s great start to the season gets even better, doubters silenced again with a great performance and a goal. Let’s start putting some respect on his name.”

@GazBH86: "A bit of justice there late on. A solid point from an incident packed game. #GGTTH #Hibs”

@harrytranent: "Disappointing not to come away with all 3 points. Youan rolls royce.”

@DuncMcKay: "A word for Marijan Čabraja. What a performance off the back of a horrendous week for him. No wonder he was in floods of tears at the end.”

@Whatacatchdylan: "Emotional seeing Cabraja there. Know exactly what he's going through and I can't imagine having the strength to not only play a massive game of football after such a loss but to actually ask to play. He's going to be a massive player for us.”

@kieranohara19: "Imagine the witch hunt had Ryan Porteous done any of that today.”

@LeonRousseau10: "Josh Campbell splits opinions but thats 4 points he's won us already.”

