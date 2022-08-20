News you can trust since 1873
'Blatant cheat from Collum, Josh Campbell's best appearance, emotional seeing Čabraja': Hibs fans react to 2-2 draw with Rangers

Hibs managed to earn a share of the spoils thanks to Josh Campbell’s last-gasp goal against nine-man Rangers.

By Craig Fowler
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 10:30 pm

Here’s what the Easter Road faithful said about the match on social media...

@aidenblack75: "An absolutely fantastic performance from hibs. Even before 9 men we looked so much better. A blatant cheat from collum for the penalty but hibs didn’t let that stop them. Josh Campbell showing why he should be a 1st team player btw.”

@ProteanRedux: "Better than I expected. Thought we'd get hammered after the first goal.”

Josh Campbell celebrates after equalising for Hibs against Rangers in stoppage time at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

@elliotscott5: "Josh Campbell’s best appearance in a hibs shirt. Exceptional.”

@TheHibeesWay: "Mental how Youan has played 4 games and is already the best player in the league.”

@AidanGW99: “Josh Campbell’s great start to the season gets even better, doubters silenced again with a great performance and a goal. Let’s start putting some respect on his name.”

@GazBH86: "A bit of justice there late on. A solid point from an incident packed game. #GGTTH #Hibs”

@harrytranent: "Disappointing not to come away with all 3 points. Youan rolls royce.”

@DuncMcKay: "A word for Marijan Čabraja. What a performance off the back of a horrendous week for him. No wonder he was in floods of tears at the end.”

@Whatacatchdylan: "Emotional seeing Cabraja there. Know exactly what he's going through and I can't imagine having the strength to not only play a massive game of football after such a loss but to actually ask to play. He's going to be a massive player for us.”

@kieranohara19: "Imagine the witch hunt had Ryan Porteous done any of that today.”

@LeonRousseau10: "Josh Campbell splits opinions but thats 4 points he's won us already.”

