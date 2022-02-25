Elias Melkersen and James Scott, who were on the bench for the 2-0 victory over Ross County last weekend, won’t be involved due to illness, taking the number of sidelined players to eight.

Midfielder Ewan Henderson is also unavailable for selection with the terms of his loan arrangement meaning he is ineligible to face his parent club, meaning Hibs are without nine senior players.

The Easter Road first-team squad is now being stretched to its limits and after calling on two under-18 players last weekend, Hibs boss Shaun Maloney may be forced to call on more youngsters to ensure a full match-day squad.

James Scott, left, and Elias Melkersen have been ruled out of the match against Celtic

As well as Melkersen and Scott, wingback Demi Mitchell also misses out along with January signing Harry Clarke, club captain Paul Hanlon, long-term absentee Kyle Magennis, versatile defender Paul McGinn, and experienced midfielder Joe Newell.

Easter Road boss Shaun Maloney spoke about the setback as he previewed the visit of his former club.

“Unfortunately, the same six players are still out, the senior players and we've lost Elias (Melkersen) and James (Scott) through illness, which is a shame.

“It’s a shame because Elias was progressing, and James Scott brings something to us that I see as a coach. In certain moments in matches he brings that speed and that power to finish games.

“It is a blow for Elias because he was really progressing and starting to really fight for that number nine shirt with Kevin Nisbet and Christian Doidge.”

