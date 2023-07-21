Hibs Women midfielder Rachael Boyle scored with her first touch in front of her two daughters after returning to the team following maternity leave – now she’s aiming to repeat history when she comes back from a lengthy injury lay-off.

The 31-year-old scored twice against Glasgow Women when she made her long-awaited return to action after giving birth to daughter Sophia but suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury just a fortnight later, resulting in another long period on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was one of those where, you kind of know what you’ve done as soon as you go down – fearing the worst but hoping for the best. Coming off the pitch, I didn’t feel as bad at the time, but I got the scan and obviously heard the bad news. From there it was just trying to be as positive as I could be.”

Rachael Boyle arrives for an SWPL match between Hibs and Celtic at Meadowbank back in March. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS Group

The nucleus of the Hibs Women side is about as close-knit as you can get, and Boyle – ‘Smally’ to her team-mates – has good people around her in terms of players and backroom staff.

“I’m not the first player to have had this sort of injury, but I’ve had the mindset that other players have gone through this,” she continued. “That’s given me some hope. With the likes of Shannon McGregor and Leah Eddie in the team, they’ve been there and walked that path so I’m looking forward to getting back with the girls.”

Boyle is away with the squad in Cork for a pre-season training camp, but is obviously limited in terms of what she can do. The time in southern Ireland has been used to integrate the new signings and get to know one another before the season opener against Glasgow City on August 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m a founding member of ‘Rehab-ernian FC’ and I’ve obviously brought that joke into the group, but it’s going to be a long time before I get back,” she continued. “I’m only just slightly jogging now and that’s progress for me so I’m looking at maybe the turn of the year to get back with the group. It’s obviously still a long way off but it’s firmly in my sights. I wish I could say I’d return on Saturday but it’s not to be the case.

"I think we’re all mixing quite well and there’s a good balance between youth and experience. We’re all loving life and it’s great to come away as a group and spend all our time together… By the end of the week, we might be tearing our hair out wanting to get away from each other, but it’s been so far so good,” she added.

Boyle is also grateful to have Grant Scott in the managerial position for his second spell at the club.