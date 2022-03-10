Stevie Bradley wins League of Ireland Player of the Month award as Hibs loanee shines for Dundalk

Stevie Bradley has enjoyed a fine start to life at Dundalk

The teenage winger netted on his debut in a 2-2 draw with Derry City and scored the equaliser in another 2-2 draw with Bohemians the following week.

He scored twice and set up the third in a 3-0 victory over Finn Harps at Oriel Park as the Lilywhites finished the month unbeaten in the league.

Strong competition

Bradley saw off competition from former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester of St Patrick’s Athletic; Bohs winger Promise Omichere; Derry City striker Jamie McGonigle; Sligo Rovers ‘keeper Ed McGinty, who had a spell at Hibs as a youth, and Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne.

Bradley said: “To win the player of the month is a massive achievement for myself. I’m delighted – I’ve only been here a month and I’ve won it in the first month, so really happy about that.

"Hopefully I can continue to play well, score goals and creating chances. It’s been a great start, getting four goals in three games. That’s what I came over here for, to express myself and show what I can do.

‘We want to win a trophy and challenge for the league’

"The fans have been unbelievable; especially at home and against Derry City. I was quite surprised by how loud they were, but they’ve been brilliant and the boys have been great with me too.

"It’s the first time I’ve moved away from home and they’ve made me feel really settled and I’m enjoying it. The gaffer’s been brilliant with me as well.

"The goal for us has to be trying to win the league and be the best we can. It’s a long season but the start we’ve had gives us a good chance of challenging.

"I want to create and score as many goals as I can and we want to win a trophy.”

Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell added: “Steven came over late in pre-season and if you had asked us – and him – would he get four goals in his first three league games then we would have probably said that would be a bit unrealistic, but he has.

“The important thing is for him to keep it going now. If he does that, and his application is good, then he already has the hard stuff – the ability – and he will continue to make an impression.”

Bradley and Dundalk are in action on Friday when they travel to face Damien Duff’s Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

Second loan spell and Scotland hopes

The 19-year-old registered two goals and three assists in 19 games on loan at Ayr United in the first half of the season but a substitute appearance for Hibs in a 2-0 defeat by Celtic meant he was limited in his options for going out on loan, being unable to play for more than two clubs in the same season but the summer set-up in Irish football paved the way for a move to County Louth.

Bradley will hope continued good performances can push him into the thoughts of Scot Gemmill after missing out on the Scotland Under-21 squad for the UEFA U21 Championship qualifiers against Turkey and Kazakhstan later this month.

