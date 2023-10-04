Director of football details the work behind pursuit of Dylan Vente, who is playing well for Hibs ahead of facing Hearts

Hibs owner Ian Gordon has been credited for identifying and patiently tracking scoring sensation Dylan Vente for over a year before his Easter Road arrival. The Edinburgh club are believed to have paid an estimated £700,000 to acquire Vente from Roda JC during the s u mmer transfer window.

Director of football Brian McDermott revealed just how involved Gordon – previously head of recruitment – had been in the deal, the veteran coach and scout saying: “So I have known Dylan Vente since he was at Feyenoord, Robin van Persie was there.

“He then went to Roda to make his name and scored 44 goals in 70-odd games. Ian Gordon followed him for a year, a year and a half, knew him really, really well. We spoke about Dylan, Ian and I, about what he brings to the table with our analysis group, our recruitment staff. I went to watch him live and we got the deal done.”

McDermott confessed that he was far from confident about the chances of landing a player approaching his peak years, telling Hibs TV: “I thought when I went there the chances of getting him was about five per cent.

“And as the day went on, I met his agent, I watched him in his game, I met him after the game, I met their sporting director. And we managed to get that deal done club to club within about 24 hours.,

“We then brought Dylan over with his girlfriend, he then disappeared and went back again - and I was panicking! And then he came back again. The process was really, really complicated. There was probably five or six teams he could have gone to.

“And I said to him: ‘Dylan, this it the club for you’. And the reason I said that is because it’s the truth. I wouldn’t have said it if it wasn’t. I knew it was right for him. I told him how many times our owner had seen him and how much he wanted him. I told him how brilliant he’d be with our fans.

“He loved the city. I met his mum and dad, lovely people. And I literally man to man marked him for about two days and I wasn’t letting him out the door until he signed.

“I have got a good relationship with his agent and I was delighted for everybody. I was delighted for Ian when we got the deal done because I know how much work he put in.

“I was delighted for Calvin, our analyst and Eddie May and all the people that make these things happen. To do a deal like that takes a lot of work. And all of these guys deserve so much credit, Derek (White), Ben (Kensell). One deal takes an awful lot of effort. We did nine deals over the summer and I could go into detail on every single one. It’s a lot.”

Vente has already scored five goals for Hibs, with three of those coming in Nick Montgomery’s first four games as head coach.

Explaining just why and how Hibs had landed upon the Central Coast Mariners boss as a replacement for Lee Johnson, McDermott said: “I’ve known him a long time, since 2005-06, when our Reading teams were up against his Sheffield United teams.

“He was right in the middle of the war. In a good way! He was at Sheffield United for ten years, Central Coast for seven years, so he’s a loyal man. It was a really complicated situation - but we managed to get it over the line.

“I was delighted we got Nick. He was the one. For me, he was the one I personally wanted. Obviously Ian, the Gordon family, Ben and the board all spoke to Nick – and it was important that everyone bought into him as a guy and as a manager.

“It felt right. But there is obviously a lot to it. He spoke about the person first. And then the player. He cares, he really cares about the people at our club. I knew he would relate to our fans. He will want to build something here.