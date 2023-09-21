Bring the noise! Hibs fans asked to help improve match day atmosphere

What would you do to create a better match day experience?

Hibs fans have been asked for ideas to improve the atmosphere at Easter Road.

The club are canvassing supporters after the trial run of a “singing section” in the lower tier of the Famous Five Stand came to an end along with the team’s European run.

In a message sent out to fans on their mailing list, Hibs said they wanted fresh thinking on “improving the matchday experience during home games starting from the 2024/25 campaign.”

They’re looking for specific opinions on “the atmosphere, the singing section, and any potential issues that the trial caused.”

There will be in-person consultations on October 10 and 11 at Easter Road, with both sessions starting at 7 pm.

There’s also a Zoom option and an online survey available to be filled in at www.hibernianfc.co.uk

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said: “As a club, and a board of directors, we are always looking at ways to improve the atmosphere inside Easter Road.

“The singing section trial during our home European games allowed us to gain a greater sample size to analyse how that impacted the matchday experience, and now we’d like to open it up to all supporters to gain a greater understanding of how it affected their matchday.