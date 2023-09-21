Bring the noise! Hibs fans asked to help improve match day atmosphere
What would you do to create a better match day experience?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hibs fans have been asked for ideas to improve the atmosphere at Easter Road.
The club are canvassing supporters after the trial run of a “singing section” in the lower tier of the Famous Five Stand came to an end along with the team’s European run.
In a message sent out to fans on their mailing list, Hibs said they wanted fresh thinking on “improving the matchday experience during home games starting from the 2024/25 campaign.”
They’re looking for specific opinions on “the atmosphere, the singing section, and any potential issues that the trial caused.”
There will be in-person consultations on October 10 and 11 at Easter Road, with both sessions starting at 7 pm.
There’s also a Zoom option and an online survey available to be filled in at www.hibernianfc.co.uk
Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said: “As a club, and a board of directors, we are always looking at ways to improve the atmosphere inside Easter Road.
“The singing section trial during our home European games allowed us to gain a greater sample size to analyse how that impacted the matchday experience, and now we’d like to open it up to all supporters to gain a greater understanding of how it affected their matchday.
“We understand that this is a topic that a number of supporters have strong feelings about, which is why we wanted to complete a full fan consultation before making any decisions. I’d urge all supporters to complete the survey and to attend one of the consultation events.”