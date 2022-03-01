Chris Cadden hails 'man of the match' Ryan Porteous and insists Hibs have to build on Celtic display

The Easter Road side frustrated the visitors in the lunchtime kick-off, limiting them to just three shots on target and only one from open play as Matt Macey and his defence kept the league-leaders at bay in the Capital.

Shaun Maloney’s side were unable to really test Joe Hart in the opposition goal although Josh Doig and Sylvester Jasper had chances in the second half.

Speaking afterwards Cadden praised his side’s defensive resolve against the division’s top scorers but singled out Porteous for praise, after the centre-back put in an impressive showing at the heart of defence following a difficult week off the park.

Chris Cadden applauds the Hibs fans at full time following the Celtic game

"I thought Porto was brilliant, he was probably man of the match for me,” Cadden said.

"It’s maybe a relief for him [that he played so well] but that’s just the way he is. Every time he pulls on the jersey, and every time he goes out there he gives 100 per cent and wears his heart on his sleeve.

"You can see that week in, week out and it’s a pleasure to play with him. He’s been brilliant and just keeps putting in these performances – it’s standard from him now.”

Cadden felt Hibs were worthy of a share of the spoils and felt a second clean sheet in as many games was a good achievement.

"I thought we deserved the point; we defended well and got the clean sheet which is something we always look for.

"They’re a good team, and especially in the second half it was about trying to hit them on the break a little bit but we had our chances.”

Hibs travel to Dundee on Wednesday night, looking for a third consecutive clean sheet and a return to winning ways against the league’s basement club, and Cadden believes the team must now take the positives from the weekend into the midweek encounter.

"I was part of the back four against Celtic and as I said, the main thing is keeping that clean sheet because the least you’ll get is a point.

"That’s what we have to build on,” he added.

Cadden also believes Hibs have made progress from their 2-0 defeat at Parkhead in mid-January, when an early goal from Daizen Maeda and a penalty in the 25th minute put Celtic on easy street.

He reckons the more time the players have with Shaun Maloney on the training ground, the better equipped they are to implement his ideas – and the more information they can take on board and absorb.

"Every day we’re trying to learn from the gaffer. He’s been great, and obviously with his background with Belgium and the level he’s played at, he’s going to have so much knowledge of the game,” Cadden explained.

"He passes that on to us and it’s just about trying to learn as much as we can. The way he wants to play football is the way I like to play football as well.

“We’re all enjoying it. For me personally I’m just taking each game as it comes and trying to do my best for Hibs but I’m enjoying it too.”

