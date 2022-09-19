Call-up for Hibs striker as Easter Road's global contingent jets off for international games

Abdou Jammeh has named the 21-year-old as one of nine forwards in his squad along with three goalkeepers, six defenders, and six midfielders.

Bojang has previously played for his country’s under-20s, scoring twice in six appearances in a draw with Tanzania and a victory over the Central African Republic.

Gambia are due to play an Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Burkina Faso, facing them away from home on Wednesday September 21 before hosting them on Tuesday September 27.

Also globetrotting this international break are Martin Boyle, who will face New Zealand in back-to-back friendly matches in Brisbane and Auckland with Australia on Thursday September 22 and Sunday September 25; Mykola Kukharevych, who will hope to help Ukraine Under-21s to the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals by beating Slovaka Under-21s in a two-legged play-off tie with matches scheduled for Friday September 23 and Tuesday September 27.

Ryan Porteous is with the Scotland squad and could make his senior debut as Steve Clarke’s side take on Ukraine at Hampden and in Poland either side of a home match with the Republic of Ireland in UEFA Nations League qualifying.

Youngsters Jacob Blaney and Murray Johnson were both included in Billy Stark’s Scotland Under-19 squad for the Slovenia Nations Cup – the wee Scots will be in action against Croatia on Wednesday September 21, Malta on Friday September 23, and the USA on Tuesday September 27.