Hoilett - pictured tangling with Rocky Bushiri at Easter Road as the Dons ran out 4-0 winners in May - is of interest to Hibs.

No promises, no excuses, no moaning from Gray if deal can’t be done in time

Junior Hoilett is definitely an option, with talks between Hibs and the Canadian international’s agent understood to be ongoing. The Easter Road club are also still exploring the possibility of reacquiring former loan star Mykola Kukharevych. And Kieran Bowie is still available. Still a potential signing.

As new boss David Gray is well aware, however, the gap between even advanced discussions and a done deal can be as glaring as the hole at the top end of his team. As much as he still hopes to land a new forward in time to face St Mirren in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership opener in Paisley, the rookie head coach is in no position to make promises to supporters – because the people above him haven’t been able to make any firm timescale commitments on recruitment.

In the eight weeks since he was confirmed as manager, and with a month of the summer transfer window remaining, Gray has been granted some support in his attempts to rebuild a squad boasting more depth than quality in key areas. New sporting director Malky Mackay has delivered not one but two goalkeepers, plus a pair of much-needed central defenders.

But failure to land a striker is clearly a problem for Hibs, whose reliance on Dylan Vente – the only senior centre forward on the books – already looks like too great a burden for the Dutchman. Gray wouldn’t be human if he weren’t feeling just a little underwhelmed by the lack of movement. And would probably get drummed out of the League Managers’ Association if he didn’t make his disappointment known to the guys upstairs.

As much as he insists that the lack of forward options cannot be an “excuse” for his team heading into a new league campaign under pressure to make a fast start, then, you can take it as read that Gray will be growing frustrated with a lack of movement. Because, deep down, he knows how a lack of oomph in the opposition final third can undermine everything he’s trying to do – everything he HAS to do – in this first season as a manager.

“If we don’t get someone in, I’m not going to moan about it,” said Gray. “It is what it is. We need to then adjust and go with it.

“We’ve had the same situation through all the pre-season games and all the competitive games to this point. We’ve got enough that we can make it work.

“I’m not going to use it as an excuse. We are where we are. We’ve played eight games now. We’re fully focused on the challenge in front of us, rather than worry about the things we can’t affect.

“If it a striker comes in and is willing to give us more firepower, or even more forward-type players, I’ve said for a few weeks now that it’s definitely the area where we need to add depth. So the more good players, good people, you can get in the building, the better.”

At 34, Canadian international Hoilett – a free agent who spent the tail end of last season on loan at Aberdeen – would add experience to the Hibs frontline. Although the veteran has mainly played as a winger in a career that has included spells at QPR, Cardiff, Reading and Blackburn, he does carry a certain goal threat.

Bowie is another who doesn’t fit the out-and-out No. 9 description that would be ideal for Gray, although the Fulham attacker is also likely to chip in with goals. Kukharevych matches the profile more accurately and, logically, would appear a decent fit for what Hibs want.

Ahead of Sunday’s first league game, meanwhile, Gray will be heading to Paisley to watch St Mirren take on Icelandic side Valur in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier. And, in between taking notes on the Buddies, he’ll be cheering for Stephen Robinson’s men to come through a tie still to produce a goal.

Gray said: “I’m going to go and watch them tomorrow night. It’s a good game for them. I wish them all the best because you want the Scottish clubs to do well. It will be interesting to see how they get on.

“I don’t know if they’ll be knackered! It is a challenge going Sunday-Thursday-Sunday-Thursday. We experienced it last year.

“It’s hard to balance the squad. But he’s got a decent sized squad, has added quite well to tweak a few here or there.

“But there is a challenge even if you get a positive result. Because then do you want to make changes to a winning team? Stephen will have decisions to make.