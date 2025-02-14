Opening day defeat toppled Easter Road side into lengthy crisis

Even thinking about the last visit to Paisley is enough to make the average Hibee wince at the memory. Not that the most recent meeting with St Mirren, this one at Easter Road, was much better.

If no-one in the Hibs camp will talk explicitly about wreaking revenge upon opponents who have inflicted so much misery on David Gray’s men in his first season as gaffer, there’s no doubt that a little payback is due to a Buddies side who capitalised on every weakness and flaw so evident to so many early in this campaign of extremes. There’s a feeling that Gray and his players need to right the wrong, especially, of that 3-0 away loss on the opening weekend of league action.

A result and a performance that left travelling fans shocked, infuriated and fearing the worst, this single defeat – on an afternoon of missed chances, weak defending and the soon-to-be-obligatory individual error – was like a blow to the solar plexus for a team who would take over three months to rediscover some sort of equilibrium. Looking back on that horrible afternoon from the lofty security of an 11-game undefeated run that has seen formerly relegation-threatened Hibs climb to within reach of European football, Gray can afford to be measured in his assessment.

"Second half wasn't ideal,” he said, in a deadpan style, the gaffer adding: “Actually, I remember going in at half-time pretty positive about how we played in the first half, when it was nil-nil.

“When you talk about reflecting, I then think about my next eight or nine press conferences after it were pretty similar to be honest! But the conversation I remember was going in at half time and speaking to the players about how we need to take our chances.

“Because we had two or three really good chances in the first half of that game. If we take those, that changes games ... we've demonstrated that now we're taking chances now, that puts you in a much better position and as I've already demonstrated already.”

Hearts could have been three down at half-time …

Gray travelled to watch Stephen Robinson’s men take on city rivals Hearts in the Scottish Cup on Monday night. If it’s unlikely that he added much to the wealth of insight and analysis already available to him, he was impressed with the team who lost in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

"St Mirren are a very good, strong organised side that really force you to defend and really capitalise on mistakes,” he said, adding: “And if you're not bang at the level, they'll really give you a tough test.

“I think you've seen that the other night with the Hearts game. I went to the game myself; they were unfortunate not to be two or three up at half time just with the chances they created, how organised they are and such a threat they do have.

“So we're well aware of the challenges that are there. We know we need to be at our very best but if we can put in a complete performance in - which we've not done against St Mirren and the two occasions we've played against them already - it'll certainly give us a better chance.”

As bad as that 3-0 loss on day one might have been, the bloodless and lifeless nature of the 2-1 home defeat to St Mirren in early November was almost as concerning. The visitors were two up in half an hour at Easter Road, on a day when the home side did very little to engender belief among supporters.

“It’ll be the third time we've played them this season and obviously they've beat us twice, so we need to try and put that right,” said Gray. “If you look at the two times we've played against them this season, especially the second 45 minutes of the first game of the season, we were below our level and we got punished.

“St Mirren are very much a team that are very well organised, very well coached, that can punish you. When you think back to the home game, they started the game miles better than us and we found ourselves 2-0 down in the game.

“We chased the game second half and were unfortunate not to get back into it, but the damage had been done by that point. It's on us to make sure we go down there and put a game plan in place to give us the best chance to win. We know it'll be a real difficult game, but we are capable of going there and winning - and that's the full focus.

“We are in that top six at the moment, but it can quickly change going both ways. We've got an opportunity at the weekend to try and claw back a few points on St Mirren.”

