Card-happy rookie Europa League referee to take charge of Hibs tie

Card-happy Lithuanian referee Manfredas Lukjancukas will take charge of Hibs’ Europa League match against NSi Runavik of the Faroe Islands on Thursday night – having already sent off Easter Road defender Ryan Porteous.

The 20-year-old was given his marching orders as Scotland’s Under-19 side lost 2-1 to Hungary in their final European Championship match in a tournament played in the Czech Republic in March last year for a late lunge on Hungarian substitute Balin Tomasvari.

Lukjancukas had earlier shown the red card to Celtic’s Michael Johnston, scorer of the Scots’ goal, and to a Hungarian player.

At 26, Lukjancukas became the youngest referee in the Lithuanian A Lyga and at present is something of a rookie on the international scene, having only taken charge of one Europa League match, last season’s first qualifying round match between Macedonian side Rabotnicki’s 6-0 win over San Marino’s Tre Penne.

He’s also taken charge of two Under-21 internationals, a couple of UEFA Youth League games and a brace of Under-19 Euro qualifiers including that Scotland match. But, incredibly, in those seven games he produced the red card six times, along with 34 yellows.