Cardiff City linked with Hibs’ John McGinn after spying mission

Cardiff City are the latest club to register an interest in John McGinn after watching the midfielder in last weekend’s Scottish Cup derby, according to reports.

McGinn, who has also been the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town, said last weekend that he was in “no rush” to leave Easter Road.

The Scotland internationalist added last week that he wouldn’t seek a move “just for the sake of it” and that he was “fortunate to be at a big club” that had been in Europe and won trophies.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon would prefer to hold on to the 23-year-old, who scored Hibs’ winner against Dundee midweek, but a significant bid would test the club’s resolve.

Cardiff assistant boss Kevin Blackwell took in Hibs’ 1-0 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle last Sunday. The Bluebirds are chasing a return to the English Premier League and could further their interest in McGinn in a bid to bolster their squad before the transfer window shuts next week.

McGinn has 16 months left on his current Hibs deal.