Celtic 2 - 0 Hibs: How the Hibs players rated

Marks out of ten for every Hibs player following defeat in Glasgow

Ofir Marciano: Good stops to deny Sinclair and Weah in the first half and a superb point-blank range block to deny Boyata after the break. 8

David Gray: Didn’t offer too much going forward but kept Sinclair relatively quiet. Picked up a knock and had to be subbed. 6

Darren McGregor: Won most of his aerial battles and could count himself unfortunate for Celtic's second. 6

Paul Hanlon: Marshalled Weah well but was done a couple of times by Celtic's pace. 6

Sean Mackie: Allowed Toljan acres of space to pick out Christie for the opener. Was caught out by the pace of the game. 5

Vykintas Slivka: Much improved in the second half. Worked hard and looked to make things happen. 7

Mark Milligan: Blasted wide just after Celtic had taken the lead but put himself about. 6

Ryan Gauld: Neat in possession but seemed reluctant to shoot. Went off with what appeared to be a hamstring problem. 6

Lewis Stevenson: Not a lot went down the left flank. Tried to offer himself going forward but had to stick to his defensive duties. 6

Oli Shaw: Subdued first half from the youngster and was replaced at the break by McNulty. 5

Florian Kamberi: Put in a real shift during the first half but was left to feed off scraps thereafter. 6

Substitutes:

Marc McNulty: Great opportunity to reduce the arrears but miscued badly. 5

Stevie Mallan: Didn't have a lot of time to make an impact. 3

Darnell Johnson: Booked for a late lunge on Izaguirre. 3