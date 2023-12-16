Celtic coach issues Hearts 'threat' claim as Hibs star makes 'difficult' admission
All the latest news surrounding Hibs and Hearts as they return to Premiership action on Saturday.
Hearts and Hibs return to action on Saturday as they both look to make up ground on third place St Mirren. Hibs defeated Livingston last time out, seeing off Livingston, and they are within a point of third spot at this stage.
Hearts, meanwhile, suffered defeat to Aberdeen last time out, and they face a tough task to get back to winning ways, taking on Celtic on Saturday, while Hibs face St Johnstone. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding the two clubs.
Kennedy on Hearts
Celtic assistant boss John Kennedy has been speaking about what he expects from Hearts on Saturday, with the Bhoys hoping to extend their lead at the top. "They are always difficult to play against and have set up in different ways against us," he said in his press conference.
"They can counterattack quickly and they have a goal threat with the attacking players they carry. We have to respect that but go out with the mindset of being aggressive and pushing them back as much as we can."
Jeggo on competition
Hibs midfielder Jimmy Jeggo has been speaking about the competition for places at Easter Road. He told the club's channel: "The standards have always been good. Through individual performances, there have been a lot of players who have come in and done really well and that has meant players have had to sit out. It is really good because it means if you get your opportunity and you do well, then you will keep your shirt. The boys know that if you come into the team then you have to perform to stay in the team.
“The Manager has shown that he is really fair; if you come in and do well you will keep your spot. That helps drive the standards and the performance level of the whole team up, which can only be positive for us. We’re all looking forward to Saturday, we know it going to be another difficult away game, and a game that we need to be at 100% to make sure we get a result. We are going there full of confidence, and hoping that we can go and take three points.”