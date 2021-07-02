Celtic 'eye move for £4m-rated Kevin Nisbet' with Leigh Griffiths mooted as makeweight

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet appeared in all three games for Scotland at the Euros. Picture: SNS

The hitman fired 18 goals in his maiden season at Easter Road and was included for Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for Euro 2020, which saw him score in a warm-up friendly against the Netherlands and then come on as substitute in each of his nation’s group-stage matches.

His form alerted a number of suitors, including Birmingham City who had a £3.2 million bid rejected for the player in January.

According to the Daily Mail, Hibs are holding out for at least £4 million for the 24-year-old they signed from Dunfermline Athletic last summer. The Pars will be due a significant fee thanks to a sell-on clause included in the deal that took Nisbet to Edinburgh.

Celtic are looking to bolster their attacking corps with star Odsonne Edouard entering the final year of his contract and likely to be sold this summer. They have identified Nisbet as an ideal target as new boss Ange Postecoglou looks to reshape his squad ahead of next season.

The Mail also reports that Leigh Griffiths could potentially be used as a makeweight in any deal to bring Nisbet to Celtic Park – despite the former Easter Road forward signing a new one-year contract yesterday.

Hibs boss Jack Ross said about a potential return for the Scottish international in March: “It is an easy connection to make because of his association with the club. But I would temper that by saying is he a player we have admiration for? Of course, because his goalscoring record is up there with the best in Scotland over recent years.”

